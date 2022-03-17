Drones and Missiles Strike US Military Base in Deir Ezzor, Syria

As a result of the attack, not yet claimed by any group, five powerful explosions shook the military compound, the Russian news agency Sputnik reported in Arabic, citing local sources.

A U.S.-occupied military base in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor has been targeted by a drone and missile attack.

Local media reported that the offensive targeted the U.S. military base located near the Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor on Wednesday evening (local time).

As a result of the attack, not yet claimed by any group, five powerful explosions shook the military compound, the Russian news agency Sputnik reported in Arabic, citing local sources.

It also noted that numerous U.S. drones flew over the area immediately after the explosions.

Did you know that the US army occupies east #Syria and steals its oil while condemning #Russia out of the other side of its mouth? pic.twitter.com/kvHBRKCltP — Jason Jones (@DPRKJones) March 11, 2022

Despite the resounding rejection by the Damascus government of the illegal U.S. presence in the Levant country, Washington has been expanding its contingent in the east and northeast of the country, under the pretext of “protecting” the oil areas from terrorist groups, but, in reality, what it seeks is to extract crude oil, gas and natural resources, Syria has repeatedly denounced.