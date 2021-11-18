US Meddle In Venezuelan Affairs Is Regrettable: Plasencia

The Bolivarian chancellor argued that President Biden should have a peer-to-peer conversation with Venezuelan authorities if he has anything to say about them.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia rejected that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration recognized opposition politician Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela before the U.S. Lower House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee.

"It is regrettable that Biden insists on the old and defeated interventionist strategy against our country and refuses to accept that the majority of Venezuelans support President Nicolas Maduro, who was democratically re-elected in 2018," Plasencia stressed.

"I urge the U.S. President to stop meddling in the internal political affairs of my country and respect its sovereignty. If he has anything to say about our government, he should have a peer-to-peer conversation with our authorities, as provided by the international conventions," the chancellor added.

On Wednesday, U.S. State Department Assistant Secretary for the Americas Kevin O'Reilly alleged that the Nov. 21 Venezuelan subnational elections on Sunday do not qualify to be "fair or free."

I'm in Caracas, Venezuela as an independent journalist to observe the Presidential elections with delegates from all around the world. I'm representing the United States and also the only hijabbi ✊

Will be posting live updates on their Democratic electoral process @MintPressNews pic.twitter.com/5mieme9TWs — Mnar Adley #FreePalestine (@MnarMuh) November 18, 2021

"The Maduro regime has manipulated voter lists and disavowed some opposition candidates to run for public office," O Reilly stated. However, none of the over 250 electoral observers present in the country have found irregularities in this process.

Although U.S. authorities supported the Mexico-hosted dialogues between the Venezuelan opposition and the Bolivarian government, they boycotted the process upon accusing the Bolivarian Special Envoy Alex Saab of money laundering and ordering his extradition from Cape Verde.

Amidst this situation, Biden maintains the Donald Trump-era harsh economic blockade against Venezuela, a policy that has caused over US$63 billion lost in this Latin American country’s food, health, transportation, communications, and technology sectors.

"I wish that the United States realizes that imposing unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela or any other nation is a wrong route that brings it contempt and shame amongst the international community,” Maduro stated.