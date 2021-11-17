Venezuela: Groups of Observers Arrive for 21N Mega-Elections

The observers will monitor the development of the electoral process, in which more than 70,000 candidates are registered.

A group of electoral officials from Belize arrived this Tuesday in Venezuela, invited by the National Electoral Council (CNE), to accompany the regional and municipal elections, to be held next Sunday, official sources informed.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated in a statement that the delegation is composed of the secretary general of the Belize Elections Office, Conrad Martin Lewis, and the secretary general of the delegation of the Ministry of Public Administration, Political and Constitutional Reform, Michelle Yvonne Rodriguez.

Also arriving were the technical officer of the Elections Office, Orlando Espat; the director general of the Elections Office, Oscar Alonzo Sabido, and the leader of the Popular Front Party, Erva Jean.

The press release indicated that the observers will attend the different electoral centers where they will monitor the development of the electoral process, in which more than 70,000 candidates are registered.

Last Monday, a delegation of 34 people from the European Union Observation Mission (Moeue) arrived in the South American country to accompany next Sunday's elections.

"Arrival in Venezuela of the 34 short-term observers of the Moeue Venezuela 2021 arriving from Europe to join the team deployed in the national territory to observe the outcome of the elections of this November 21," the mission detailed on Twitter.

Arribo a Venezuela de los 34 observadores de corto plazo de la #MOEUE Venezuela 2021 que llegan de Europa a sumarse al equipo desplegado en el territorio nacional para observar el desenlace de las elecciones de este #21nov pic.twitter.com/y8mNgrelf8 — MOE UE Venezuela 2021 (@MOEUEVenezuela) November 15, 2021

"Arrival in Venezuela of the 34 short-term observers of the #MOEUE Venezuela 2021 arriving from Europe to join the team deployed in the national territory to observe the outcome of the elections this #21nov."

It added that, a few days before the elections, the members of the mission are touring the country fulfilling an "impartial, neutral and independent agenda in each municipality of the national territory."

The CNE informed in recent days that some 300 people from international electoral missions will observe the process.

There will be experts from the Carter Center, the European Union (EU), the Center of Electoral Experts of Latin America (Ceela), the United Nations and the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity, among others.

More than 21,000,000 citizens are eligible to vote next Sunday, in order to elect 23 governors, 253 state legislators, 335 mayors and 2,471 councilmen.