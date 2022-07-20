US Mayors Seek to Pressure Gun Makers Over Violence Crisis

On the occasion of the "Mayors Against Illegal Guns" summit held in New York City, the mayors of some 15 cities agreed on the need to act against an industry that, according to New York Mayor Eric Adams, "has decided to put profits above the safety" of citizens.

In a press conference, the New York mayor denounced the way gun manufacturers operate in the U.S. "Their business model is to put guns in the hands of as many people as possible. Guns have one purpose: to kill (...) And that product is doing what it was created to do," Adams said.

The mayors said they want to use every available tool to pressure gun manufacturers, either by being able to decide where public funds are spent or by introducing new laws.

For his part, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas raised the possibility of going to court to hold manufacturers accountable for not doing enough to prevent guns from falling "into the wrong hands."

According to a report presented by the organization Everytown for Gun Safety, guns manufactured by Glock, Taurus, Smith & Wesson, Ruger and Plymer are the most commonly used in crimes committed in twelve U.S. cities.

Nearly 10 000 guns from these manufacturers were seized during 2021 in those twelve cities, which include New York, Washington, Tampa, and Baltimore.

The New York City mayor said that the victims of these crimes are overwhelmingly black and other minorities. He added that for these communities to progress, it is essential to end insecurity.