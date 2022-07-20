The US is Not Prepared to Seek Understanding: President Ortega

President Daniel Ortega recalled that the U.S. and its allies "are prepared to impose, bomb, and kill" at a time when the nations of the world seek a multipolar international order.

On July 19, 1979, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) overthrown the U.S.-backed dictatorship that Anastasio Somoza led for decades. This week, students, workers, and farmers remember that glorious day through caravans and other public events.

During a special ceremony in honor of the 43rd anniversary of the popular victory, President Daniel Ortega highlighted the anti-imperialist character of the Revolution and assured that Nicaragua would like to have relations with the United States but that seems unattainable given Washington's aggresive attitude towards his country.

"We would like to have relations with the U.S. but it is impossible. From here there has never been a single aggression against the U.S.," he said and recalled that his people had to take up arms to get rid of the dictatorships promoted by Washington during the 20th century.

“The world is fighting the battle for multipolarity. The U.S. and Europe are not prepared to seek understanding. They are prepared to impose, bomb, and kill, as they have done throughout history," he recalled, emphasizing that Nicaraguan youth will continue with Augusto Cesar Sandino's revolutionary legacy.

“Youth represents the strength, the vitality of this country, of this nation. The blood of our heroes runs through you," Ortega stressed.

'The Bolivarian Alliance is a Sandinista Alliance': @ALBATCP Secretary @SachaLlorenti sends greetings to Nicaragua from Bolivia on the anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution pic.twitter.com/Lr1YbybMJx — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 19, 2022

During her speech for the celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, Vice President Rosario Murillo highlighted the unity of her people.

“Here we live with love, affection and tranquility, working to move forward. Hate does not reign here. Sandino lives in the soul of thousands of Nicaraguans who received the triumph of the revolution 43 years ago with confidence and hope in the people's power,” she said.

Murillo also highlighted the importance of continuing the legacy of the revolutionary heroes in order to continue defeating the economic, political, and media war that the United States has waged against Nicaragua for decades.

“We are a force of victory, revolution, and consciousness, which renews itself and grows... We have always defeated and expelled Imperialism,” she said.