Shootings in Chicago, U.S. Leave Two Dead and 11 Wounded

Earlier Friday afternoon, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5:43 p.m. Friday in South Wolcott, according to Chicago police.

At least 13 people were shot, two of them dead, in several shootings this weekend in Chicago, Illinois, in the eastern United States, according to city police reports.

A 30-year-old man, who was on South Escanaba Avenue around 00H20 hours, was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

The unidentified subject was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, authorities said. No one is in custody.

In another armed incident, a woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shooting in Chinatown.

At around 22H:50 hours this Friday, an altercation between two armed men was recorded, and one of them was wounded, while one woman died and two others were wounded, according to the local police report.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died of her injuries, authorities said.

In West Garfield Park, four people were injured Friday night when a man opened fire and fled.

Injured in the mishap was a man, 25, who was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, while a woman was wounded in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Another woman, 36, and a man, 41, suffered gunshot wounds to the back. The couple was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police added.