Iran Warns U.S., Allies Against Making “Mistakes” in Region

    Israeli President Issac Herzog (L) and Prime Minister Yair Lapid (R) welcome U.S. President Joe Biden at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022. | Photo: Gideon Markowicz/JINI via Xinhua

Published 14 July 2022 (1 hours 4 minutes ago)
Opinion

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Thursday that any "mistakes" by the United States and its allies to stoke a regional crisis will receive a "decisive" response from Iran that will make them regret.

"Unfortunately, some countries in the region are transiting insecurity and terrorism from the West and the United States to the region," Raisi said during a visit to Iran's western city of Kermanshah, as reported by the president's website.

"Iran does not accept any insecurity and crisis in the region, and committing any mistake in this region will be responded to with a decisive and regrettable response," Raisi said.
   
His remarks came amid U.S. President Joe Biden's current visit to regional countries, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, both Iran's foes. Biden's visit is largely considered to be aimed at countering Iran's influence in the region.
   
Iran's military power and capabilities guarantee security for the region, Raisi said, adding that the intervention of foreigners, including the U.S., in the region will only lead to crisis and insecurity.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
