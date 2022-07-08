US Human Rights Criticism Aimed at Destabilizing Countries

"Washington deceitfully uses human rights as part of a strategy to perpetuate its hegemony and cut off the independent development paths," Ambassador Moncada pointed out.

U.S. criticism of human rights abroad is aimed at destabilizing other countries, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada has said.

"Washington deceitfully uses human rights as part of a strategy to perpetuate its hegemony and cut off the independent development paths chosen by different peoples around the world," Moncada said.

"Human rights are inherent to human beings" and "are written equally for the whole world," but Western powers exploit them to advance their own agenda, he added.

"They are being used politically to meddle in the internal affairs of countries. They have turned them into a banner to discredit governments and, if possible, overthrow them, replacing them with ones that suit their particular interests, which are different from the interests of the peoples," Moncada said.

PEN America: "The Biden Administration must return to its stated principles and drop these charges (against #Assange), in the interest of press freedom and the United States’ global standing with respect to human rights" @PENamerica https://t.co/P7YQ6fSWDp — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 7, 2022

"That is their objective, to set themselves up as the defenders of human rights, freedom and democracy, and paint other countries as violators of those rights, so that their governments can be overthrown by the imperialist powers," he added.

Moncada condemned the participation of some media in this strategy through fake news that distorts the economic, social and political reality of independent countries that do not agree with Washington, making them appear as human rights violators.

In recent years, criticism of countries like Nicaragua has been part of a strategy that seeks to repeat "the unjust wars against Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria."