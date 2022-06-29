Nicaragua: Strong Central America To Cut Poverty and Migration

"(It is) a humanitarian disaster. We have to face these realities with great solidarity and affection for the Central American and Mexican families who suffer the pain and the absence of their loved ones and ask God altogether to work to strengthen the routes, the paths that make us move forward against poverty to avoid these tragedies, our commitment to work as Mesoamerica, as Central America," Murillo said on Channel 4.
Mexico's National Migration Institute (INAMI) reported the "macabre discovery" of a truck with 51 people who died of asphyxiation, including 27 Mexicans, 14 Hondurans, seven Guatemalans, two Salvadorans and one whose identity and origin was not specified.
Two more people were later confirmed dead.
In total, 67 people were traveling to the U.S., of whom 16 survived, including four minors who were hospitalized.
The migrants, who were traveling overcrowded and without ventilation, were abandoned by human traffickers.
Murillo said that no Nicaraguan was among the victims of this tragedy.
The phenomenon of unsafe migration is one of the main problems faced by Latin American countries, whose inhabitants resort to massive "caravans" of people crossing the north of Central America and Mexico to reach the U.S.