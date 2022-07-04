Bonnie Left Four Dead When Passing Through Nicaragua

Although Bonnie left Nicaraguan territory over the weekend, local authorities currently maintain the green and yellow alerts established on Friday.

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Bonnie passed through southern Nicaragua, leaving at least four people dead. The National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation, and Attention (SINAPRED) reported that Bonnie caused a flood of rivers throughout Nicaraguan territory.

One of the victims, Juan Carlos Aleman, 43, died trying to save the life of a group of passengers who were inside a bus that was swept away by the current of the Alo Betel River, in the Siuna municipality.

Alberto Flores died when he tried to cross the Matiz River on his horse, the religious pastor Martin Martinez died in the El Toro River in San Jose de Bocay, and Santiago Lopez died when he was dragged by the current of the El Rama River.

In Nueva Guinea municipality, 12 people were injured when the bus they were traveling in skidded off the road because the rain prevented the driver from seeing a curve. The driver went out to get help and disappeared.

The Rama River, which is one of the largest in Nicaragua that flows into the Caribbean Sea, overflowed and flooded almost all the streets of Rama city. Other rivers in the Caribbean and Pacific regions overflowed and caused partial flooding.

The Nicaraguan Aqueduct and Sewer Company (ENACAL) reported that some 10,659 families were left without water supply in the department of Rivas and another 9,316 families got "turbid" water due to the effects of Bonnie on the wells.

The National Electric Transmission Company (ENATREL) reported the interruption of the electricity service for some 31,828 families and damage to 16 drinking water wells, mainly in the departments of Granada and Masaya and the South Caribbean Autonomous Region (RACS). Although Bonnie left Nicaraguan territory over the weekend, the authorities currently maintain the green and yellow alerts established on Friday.