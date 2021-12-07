Cuban FM Describes US Operations Against Cuba as a Failure

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday described the operations by the Joe Biden administration with the support from anti-Cuba sectors as a failure to produce chaos in the country.
In a message on Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy rejected the efforts to interfere, destabilize and misinform against the Cuban Government.
As happened to Donald Trump with his attempted coups in Venezuela, anti-Cuba sectors led President Joe Biden to fail in his operations of interference, destabilization and disinformation, Rodriguez tweeted.
“They cannot hide the fact that in Cuba those who comply with such government attacking us so hard, do not get popular support,” he added.
Rodriguez has denounced since mid-November the operation to cause chaos after the failed call for an allegedly peaceful march. The campaign promoted from the United States coincided with the reopening of airports, tourism, school classes and other activities and services in Cuba.