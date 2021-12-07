Cuban FM Describes US Operations Against Cuba as a Failure

As happened to Donald Trump with his attempted coups in Venezuela, anti-Cuba sectors led President Joe Biden to fail in his operations of interference, destabilization and disinformation, Rodriguez tweeted.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday described the operations by the Joe Biden administration with the support from anti-Cuba sectors as a failure to produce chaos in the country.

In a message on Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy rejected the efforts to interfere, destabilize and misinform against the Cuban Government.

As happened with Trump's attempted coups in Venezuela, anti Cuban sectors led President Biden to failed interference, destabilization and disinformation operations.



They can't hide that those who serve interests of government so aggressive to us have no popular support in #Cuba. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) December 7, 2021

“They cannot hide the fact that in Cuba those who comply with such government attacking us so hard, do not get popular support,” he added.

This effort, which was backed by the State Dept, CIA, and other US agencies, was an attempt to destabilize Cuba and to justify US aggression. Here you hear the state dept press sec. claiming this will “advance the cause of democracy on the island”. https://t.co/0HGqaqKUSV — DSA San Francisco (@DSA_SF) November 18, 2021

Rodriguez has denounced since mid-November the operation to cause chaos after the failed call for an allegedly peaceful march. The campaign promoted from the United States coincided with the reopening of airports, tourism, school classes and other activities and services in Cuba.