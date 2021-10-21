Cuba: AG Warns March Organizers of Potential Repercussions

Playwright Yunior Garcia, one of the organizers of a march denied by Cuban authorities, was warned by the Attorney General's Office on Thursday of criminal consequences if he persists in carrying out the public protest.

Garcia and several members of his digital platform Archipiélago asked the authorities for a permit to hold a "peaceful" demonstration under the rights explicitly stated in the new constitution. However, their demand was turned down by the government, which described it as an "illicit" way of destroying socialism, which is signed as "irrevocable" in the Constitution itself.

Subsequently, the media outlet Cubadebate published a note from the Attorney General's Office informing that similar warnings were issued in the provincial localities of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and Holguin and specified that the demonstrators would incur in the crimes of "disobedience, illegal demonstrations, instigation to commit a crime," among others.

In September, García and a dozen other people presented a request for authorization for a demonstration -which they described as civic and peaceful- on a central avenue of the capital for November 20, demanding political changes and the release of prisoners. Others did the same in eight cities of the country.

One of the government's responses was to establish for that day a National Defense Day—rescue exercises that mobilize civilians and the military—so the group moved the date to November 15.

On Wednesday, the governor of Havana informed of a popular plan to commemorate the 502nd anniversary of the capital with street activities precisely for November 15 and 16 and within the framework of a growing relaxation of the social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Taking into account the manifest decision of some of these citizens in the desire to maintain their intention to carry out these marches and therefore disregard the denial...(the Prosecutor's Office) initiated warnings to several of these citizens of the criminal legal consequences," said the deputy chief prosecutor of Havana province, Yaimara Angulo, in a statement to journalists in which she did not accept questions.

The march proposed by Archipelago seeks to be a sort of continuity of the July 11 demonstrations, when some took to the streets in a disorganized manner in various parts of the country - in protests not seen on the island since the 1990s - with demands as diverse as an end to blackouts, rising prices and shortages to political changes, and instigated via Florida.

One person died and an undetermined number were detained - the government only reported a few indicted - precisely those whose "freedom" Garcia and Archipelago are now demanding. Many of the demonstrations ended in acts of vandalism with shattered glass, damaged patrol cars and injured people.

The government in turn called on its supporters to take to the streets and, while recognizing many of the needs and criticisms, proved through concrete evidence that the demonstration was fueled through social networks by U.S. interest groups.