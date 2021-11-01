Cuba Promotes Analysis of Global Crisis From Lat Am Viewpoint

The director of Cuba’s Center for International Policy Research (CIPI), Jose Ramon Cabañas, commented that the virtual conference will be held in three panels from November 24 to 26 and will be sponsored by the Latin American Council of Social Sciences.

The 6th Conference on Strategic Studies will analyze the multidimensional crisis from a Latin American point of view. The Conference will allow the application of science in foreign policy and help foresee future scenarios, one of the organizers confirmed on Monday.

The director of Cuba’s Center for International Policy Research (CIPI), Jose Ramon Cabañas, commented for Prensa Latina, that the virtual conference will host three panels from November 24 to 26 and will be sponsored by the Latin American Council of Social Sciences.

Under the central topic “Health, environmental, political and leadership crisis: an uncertain scenario for international relations,” participants will also discuss the recovery after Covid-19 and how each State is coping with the pandemic.

According to Cabañas, panelists will analyze the changes in the concept of sovereignty, which is the ability or inability of nations to face situations like this.

“We have seen a trend of limiting the solution to the pandemic to the use of vaccines and, based on Cuba’s experience, we know that it is also important to work on prevention with a single action protocol, something developed countries do not have,” he said. In the first section of this event, experts will discuss health care, the environment, and technology as fields for strategic disputes.

In this regard, Cabañas highlighted the importance of assessing the leadership crisis resulting from these phenomena, something that occurs in left-wing and right-wing sectors and affects nations regardless of their economic development.