US Citizens Reject Supreme Court's Intention To Ban Abortion

"I'll fight it with every breath I have," said Hart, a 70-year-old grandmother who had an abortion as a teenager before the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade made the procedure a constitutional right.

On Tuesday, thousands of U.S. citizens took to the streets outside of the Supreme Court building after the leak of a draft ruling suggesting the court’s intention to overturn the federal right to abortion.

Published by the outlet Politico on Monday night, the draft ruling, whose authenticity was confirmed by the court itself, holds the support of five out of the nine supreme magistrates.

"I'll fight it with every breath I have," said Lynn Hart, a 70-year-old grandmother who had an abortion as a teenager before the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade made the procedure a constitutionally protected right.

She had another abortion when pregnancy interruption was legal, a decision she and her husband made together. “I am horrified that this right can be stripped away from my grandsons and granddaughters,” she lamented.

Today is World Press Freedom Day. And the award-winning journalist Julian #Assange is in a max security jail in the UK, awaiting extradition to the United States for the "crime" of revealing evidence of war crimes. Free the press, free Assange now. #JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange pic.twitter.com/QPenrOHgXf — Serena Tinari (@serenatinari) May 3, 2022

Nearby, another young woman stamped in the paper the slogan "My body, my choice” and taped the sheets to wire hangers on a fence -- about dangerous methods used in some illegal abortions before Roe v. Wade.

According to the nonprofit organization Planned Parenthood, if the supreme finally decides to revoke the right to abortion, about 21 states could completely ban this practice again, including Texas, Arizona, Missouri, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden criticized the Supreme Court’s position and called citizens to vote for pro-abortion lawmakers in the November legislative elections to pass federal legislation in Congress that blind this issue out of the Supreme Court.