US Blockade on Cuba Denounced by International Activists

On Monday, more than 150 social activists from over 20 Latin American, Caribbean, and European countries denounced the six-decade-long U.S. embargo on Cuba.

"The blockade affects Cuba's access to medicines, technology and the international market," Bolivian legislator Amanda Iriarte said in an official statement, noting that "this criminal policy must end."

Spanish activist Pol Iglesias said that he stands "against the U.S. embargo on Cuba," calling the island "a beacon in the world's fight for peace and justice."

According to official statements, the activists will attend the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the assault on Moncada Garrison (viewed as the beginning of the Cuban Revolution) in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, scheduled for July 26 this year.

At the event, Victor Gaute, deputy president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, thanked solidarity movements for their support to the Caribbean nation. "We strongly believe in the right of peoples to be sovereign," he said.

The U.S. embargo on Cuba, first imposed in 1962, was further reinforced by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which added more than 240 economic measures against the island.

Among said measures are the banning of U.S. flights to Cuban cities except for Havana, barring U.S. cruise ships and yachts from visiting Cuba, and limiting remittances that Cuban Americans send to their families on the island.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affair, the damage caused by this six-decade-long blockade amounts to more than 150 billion U.S. dollars.