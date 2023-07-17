An Expedition Will Begin In Cuba To Conserve Marine Fauna

In the coming weeks, a Cuban expedition will circumnavigate 5,700 km of Cuba's north and south coasts, including its four sub-archipelagos, on the MV "Oceans for Youth".

The objective of the research aims to unveil why some of Cuba's coral reefs are more resilient than others and what is the state of shark populations in the largest of the Antilles.

The protagonists of this event for science in Cuba and worldwide will be eighteen Cuban scientists and communicators on board, and many others receiving the samples and analyzing them in the laboratories of several institutions linked to marine sciences.

For the first time, coral reefs all around Cuba will be evaluated with the same methodology, scientifically validated internationally:

the current state of this ecosystem and the populations of large predators (sharks) and the human stressors that affect them.

the microbial loop.

the presence of microplastics and the carbonate system in the water column.

Obtain information on megafauna (cetaceans, manatees, turtles, birds, fish) during the tours.

In addition, data will be collected and collected for multiple research projects at numerous Cuban institutions throughout the country, which will contribute to the completion of several doctoral and master's theses.

Cuba's coral reef ecosystems are considered the most resilient in the Caribbean. Also, a recent study by the University of Queensland identified 50 coral reefs that collectively have the potential to survive the impacts of climate change and the ability to help repopulate neighboring reefs over time, four of these reefs are found in Cuban waters.

Because of the geographic position of the Cuban archipelago and other characteristics, the potential to benefit neighboring territories is enormous and encouraging, including degraded reefs on our own shelf.