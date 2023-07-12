Cuba Rejects European Parliament Interference

The International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) on Wednesday rejected a resolution adopted by the European Parliament (EP) calling for sanctions against Cuban officials for alleged "human rights violations."

The Assembly points out that the European document shows highly interfering content, defaming not only the Cuban reality, its legal system, and the rule of law but also the links that Cuba maintains with other states in a sovereign manner, in strict compliance with international law.

"It reflects the application of double standards in the issuance of value judgments on issues to which that Parliament pays no attention in the territory of its own Member States and in other parts of the world," the Parliament said, noting that the EP "lacks the moral, political, and legal authority to judge Cuba."

The resolution in question arose from the debate held by the EP on June 13 in reference to the statements of the Council and the European Commission and the status of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA) between the EU and Cuba. This followed the visit to Havana last May of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on the occasion of the III Cuba-EU Joint Council.

El Parlamento Europeo @Europarl_EN carece de autoridad moral, política y jurídica para juzgar a #Cuba����



➡️ Declaración de la Comisión de Relaciones Internacionales de la Asamblea Nacional del #PoderPopular https://t.co/NkRTrz6Apa — Asamblea Nacional Cuba (@AsambleaCuba) July 12, 2023

The European Parliament lacks the moral, political and legal authority to judge Cuba. Statement of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power.

The Cuban National Assembly also said that "this resolution contributes to the U.S. attempt to isolate Cuba internationally and justify its genocidal blockade that has inflicted so much damage on the Cuban people for more than 60 years."

It called attention to the fact that the debate prior to this resolution evidenced a strong ideological charge on the part of a group of conservative and extreme right-wing European deputies, some of whom have long-standing ties with anti-Cuban politicians in the U.S.

According to the entity, this debate and the resolution confirmed that the EU's far-right and like-minded forces want to deprive the EU of its own independent foreign policy towards Cuba. Furthermore, it said that this course is an attack against EU companies that invest in the Caribbean nation or are interested in doing so.

They warned that the adoption of this resolution goes against the principles of respect, inclusion, and cooperation with which the III CELAC-EU Summit, to be held on July 17 in Brussels, is intended to be organized. It could call into question the objectives of an EU that seeks to relaunch its relations with Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Cuban Parliament welcomed the position of the MEPs, who denounced that attacking the ongoing dialogue and cooperation is a servile homage of the European ultra-right to the policy of the U.S. government against the Cuban people.

They also urged the MEPs to respect the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, the commitment of its member states, and the positions of other EU institutions, such as the Council and the European Commission. Also, they called on the MEPs to listen to the feelings of broad sectors of European societies that advocate strengthening dialogue and contributing to the development of exchanges and collaboration in the mutual interest.

The resolution was adopted with 359 votes in favor, 226 against, and 50 abstentions. Spanish MEP Manuel Pineda commented that "this Parliament has become a loudspeaker for the most reactionary and extreme right-wing positions, contaminating and clouding what should be the house of Europe's sovereignty."

