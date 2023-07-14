Cuba To Attend the EU-CELAC Summit

During his visit to Portugal, President Diaz-Canel also highlighted that this European country has actively fostered international cooperation and solidarity with Cuba.

On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed his country's participation in the summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). This event will take place in Brussels on July 17 and 18.

"Cuba will attend to actively and constructively engage in the relations between the EU and Latin America," he said in Lisbon, where he met with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Previously, however, the Cuban government criticized the lack of transparency in the EU-CELAC summit's preparation, which jeopardizes the success of the Brussels meeting.

In this regard, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated that the EU is attempting to "impose restrictive and divisive formats that hinder direct and transparent discussions" and also "seeks to hide from the press and the public the content of the debates."

During his visit to Portugal, Diaz-Canel also highlighted that this European country has actively fostered international cooperation and solidarity with Cuba.

"I have thanked the President for the clear stance of the EU and particularly Portugal against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which constitutes the main obstacle to our country's development," he affirmed.

Currently, Cuba and Portugal aim to enhance their economic relations in terms of trade, investment, and cooperation in sectors where they already work, as well as in "new areas for mutual benefit" such as energy, digital economy, and healthcare.

The visit of the Cuban president to Portugal takes place one week after the authorities of this European country announced their intention to hire 300 Cuban doctors for their National Health Service (SNS).

Diaz-Canel's agenda for Friday includes the inauguration of a bust in honor of Jose Marti and a welcoming ceremony at the Parliament. He will then visit the Lisbon City Hall, where Mayor Carlos Moedas will present him with the key to the city. The day will conclude with an official dinner hosted by President Rebelo de Sousa at the City Palace of Cascais.