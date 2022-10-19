US Blockade Harms the Cuban People by $15 Million Per Day

Since the blockade began in the 1960s, the United States has harmed Cuba for US$154.2 billion at current prices.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez presented the new "Report on the Damage caused by the United States Blockade against Cuba," which will be delivered to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in two weeks.

Over the first seven months of 2022, the arbitrary sanctions maintained by President Joe Biden have caused losses of US$3.8 billion to the Cuban people.

In the first 14 months of the Democratic administration, the blockade caused economic losses of US$15 million a day, the Cuban Foreign Minister highlighted.

Seen from a historical perspective, however, the cost of U.S. policy is much higher. Since the blockade began in the 1960s, the U.S. has harmed Cuba for US$154.2 billion at current prices.

If the depreciation of the dollar against gold is taken into account, that is, if the effect of international inflation is considered, such a figure reaches US$1.391 billion.

Rodriguez also highlighted that the US blockade against Cuba currently has more "aggressive" characteristics than those it had in the past.

"The blockade is an undeniable reality. It is a permanent pandemic. The blockade is an endless hurricane," he said, adding that "the United States would be a better country without a blockade on Cuba."