Western Cuban Province Recovers More Than 53% Of Electric Service

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Pinar del Río, Yamilé Ramos, reported today the reestablishment of 53.09 percent of the electric service in that territory, the most affected by hurricane Ian.

From her profile on the social network Twitter, the official thanked the support and solidarity of the brigades participating in the recovery work since the impact of the meteorological event at the end of last month, with category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

To date, the municipalities with the most complex situation regarding the restitution of electricity are San Juan y Martínez and San Luis, provided with generators, although they maintain contingents of linemen in all localities.

In Saturday's meeting, headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Ramos reiterated that one of the main concerns of the province is the water supply and reported that work continues on the pipelines, reinforcing the distribution of the liquid in pipes and control measures.

The party leader detailed that 5,270 people remain in evacuation centers and alluded to other actions promoted in the region of Vueltabajo, such as the sowing of several crops, the insurance of the tobacco campaign and the recovery of 1,000 hectares of banana plantations.

Likewise, 101,401 houses were affected by the hurricane, of which 1,834 have already been rehabilitated, the sale of construction materials and restoration activities in sectors such as transportation, education, culture, health and sports continue.