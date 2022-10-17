Cuban Foreign Minister Calls for Equitable and Fair World Order

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
The foreign minister made this call on his Twitter account, in which he pointed out that 263 million additional people could be plunged into extreme poverty this year, according to estimates by the non-governmental organization Oxfam.
He added that this "would add up to 860 million worldwide, while the ten richest people own more wealth than the poorest 40 percent of the planet".
Rodriguez made this appeal on the occasion of Monday's commemoration of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, established by the United Nations.
263 millones adicionales d personas podrían verse sumidas este año en la extrema pobreza, estima @Oxfam, lo q sumaría 860 mill a nivel mundial
Mientras, las 10 personas más ricas poseen más riqueza q el 40% más pobre del��