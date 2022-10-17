Cuban Foreign Minister Calls for Equitable and Fair World Order

The foreign minister made this call on his Twitter account, in which he pointed out that 263 million additional people could be plunged into extreme poverty this year, according to estimates by the non-governmental organization Oxfam.

He added that this "would add up to 860 million worldwide, while the ten richest people own more wealth than the poorest 40 percent of the planet".

Rodriguez made this appeal on the occasion of Monday's commemoration of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, established by the United Nations.