US-Backed Opposition Continues to Loot Venezuelan Assets

On Monday, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia accused the US-backed opposition of continuing with the looting of resources belonging to the Bolivarian people.

"Unscrupulous politicians, who are divorced from national interests, intend to continue with the shameless plundering of the resources of all Venezuelans. Justice will be imposed sooner rather than later and they will have to render accounts before our people," he tweeted.

This statement came after James Story, the Colombia-based U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela, congratulated Venezuelan far-right politicians for "approving" the continuation of former lawmaker Juan Guaido's "interim presidency."

“Behind the antics of the interim government is the interest of perpetuating the theft of our wealth abroad and the kidnapping of gold. May history never forget the lackeys who lend themselves to this plunder," Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez also said.

On Dec. 20, the British Supreme Court issued a ruling that will allow Guaido's group to continue aspiring to control the gold that the Venezuelan Central Bank stored at the Bank of England. The Bolivarian monetary reserve illegitimately seized in this institution is valued at US$1.7 billion at nominal prices.

“Guaido has never been elected president of Venezuela and his recognition as such by the Imperialist states is itself a crime," outlet Venezuela Analysis recalled, stressing that the potential delivery of Bolivarian overseas assets to him exponentially amplifies the criminal act

Currently, however, the U.S. strategy of imposing Guaido as its symbolic president is not accepted even by other Venezuelan oppositors. On Monday, "Vente Venezuela" party withdrew its support for Guaido after considering that "his route was exhausted."

