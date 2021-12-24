Judges Condemn 9 People Involved in Urban Violence in Caracas

In July, a paramilitary group prompted violent actions from the Cota 905 neighborhood as part of a political destabilization operation planned from abroad.

On Friday, Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) announced that the Fourth State Court convicted nine members of a paramilitary group involved in the wave of violence generated from a shantytown in Caracas in early July.

The judges imposed penalties of up to five years in prison on the defendants for crimes related to the use of stolen vehicles, association to commit a crime, resistance to authority, and concealment of crimes.

Authorities also decided to initiate proceedings against 15 other citizens for more serious crimes, among which are the commission of acts of terrorism, association to commit a crime, illicit arms trafficking, use of military clothing, and use of minors to commit crimes.

Between July 7 and 10, a criminal group prompted violent actions from the Cota 905 neighborhood as part of a political destabilization operation. Its actions resulted in the death of several citizens.

Shocking account of the mistreatment of Alex Saab - Venezuelan diplomat kidnapped and extradited to the USA for organising the import of essential supplies to Venezuela, in defiance of US sanctions. https://t.co/oDboGgzLjV — VSC (@VenSolidarity) December 24, 2021

Once the situation in the Caracas neighborhood was controlled, Bolivarian authorities presented evidence to the international community that the criminal actions were part of an far-right operation planned with the support of Colombia and the United States.

Besides trying to present Venezuela as an example of a "Failed State", the terrorist actions aimed to create the conditions to prevent the holding of the subnational elections on Nov. 28.

"We have dismantled and will continue to dismantle the Colombian model of terrorism and death," Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said about the Cota 905 events, stressing that the population's support to the security forces will allow to maintain peace in his country .