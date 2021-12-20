    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Dispute Over Venezuelan Gold Returns to London Commercial Court

  • The case reached the British courts last year, after the Bank of England refused to deliver the gold to the BCV, arguing that there was a similar request from the banking board appointed by the illegally proclaimed president Guaido.

    The case reached the British courts last year, after the Bank of England refused to deliver the gold to the BCV, arguing that there was a similar request from the banking board appointed by the illegally proclaimed president Guaido. | Photo: Twitter/@afshinrattansi

Published 20 December 2021 (4 hours 21 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom returned to the Commercial Court Monday the dispute over Venezuelan gold held in England, after partially accepting the appeal filed by the self-proclaimed "president" of Venezuela Juan Guaidó.

The commercial court will decide whether Guaidó has the right to control the gold reserves valued at more than one billion dollars, given that the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela declared illegal the board of directors of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) appointed by the opposition leader.

RELATED:

Juan Guaido Paid UK Legal Fees with Looted Venezuelan Money

The case reached the British courts last year, after the Bank of England refused to deliver the gold to the BCV, arguing that there was a similar request from the banking board appointed by the illegally proclaimed president Guaido.

At first, the London commercial court determined that Guaidó had the authority to dispose of the 30 tons of the precious metal, because the then British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt recognized him as interim president in February 2019.

The Court of Appeal overturned that verdict, however, on the grounds that the recognition of Guaidó as ‘de jure’ (by right) president did not preclude Venezuela’s constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, from being recognized by the UK as the ‘de facto’ president.

In its decision on Monday, the British Supreme Court said it accepts London’s “clear and unequivocal” recognition of the Venezuelan opposition figure as the South American nation’s head of State, but considered that the trade court needs to consider whether to take into account the Venezuelan Supreme Court’s ruling that annulled the authority of the junta Guaidó appointed.

Tags

Veneuzlea Central Bank of Venezuela Bank of England Court of Appeals British Supreme Court Gold Reserves

People

Nicolas Maduro Juan Guaido

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.