US And NATO Responsible For Ukraine Conflict - Chinese Spox

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday that the U.S. and NATO are responsible for the current conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference, the spokesman said, "The U.S. and the NATO military bloc bear inescapable responsibilities for the crisis in Ukraine. NATO is in no position to criticize or pressure China."

The Chinese diplomat was responding to a question about NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's comments that China supports the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

In this regard, Mao Ning added that "on the Ukraine crisis, China maintains an objective and fair position. We have been advocating a political solution to the crisis and working for peace talks. This has been supported by the vast majority of countries in the world."

The NATO chief said on April 5 in Brussels after a meeting of the Alliance's foreign ministers that the Asian country was working increasingly closely with Russia.

Stoltenberg said Beijing is shoring up Russia's economy, so it is necessary for the U.S.-led military bloc to intensify partnership with Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently said that cooperation between the two nations is not focused on a "military alliance" but on "military-technical interaction."