China Condemns US Blatant Violation Of Human Rights Worldwide

The U.S. is the most prolific enforcer of unilateral sanctions in the world.

China's State Council Information Office said Tuesday in the "Report on U.S. Human Rights Violations in 2022," that the U.S. is a major offender of human rights in countries around the world.

According to the report, the U.S. "has measures in place against more than 20 nations, including Cuba since 1962, Iran since 1979, Syria since 2011 and Afghanistan in recent years."

Referring to the country as the most prolific enforcer of unilateral sanctions in the world, the report said that the U.S. pursues power politics in the international community, frequently uses force, provokes proxy wars becoming a saboteur of world peace.

In this regard, the report added that under the guise of anti-terrorism activities, Washington has killed some 929 000 people displacing 38 million others in 85 countries, according to Brown University's Costs of War project.

On 28th March 2023, China's State Council Information Office issued Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2022.Human rights legislation&justice have seen an extreme retrogression,undermining basic rights&freedoms of American people. https://t.co/hFTdhROdEO pic.twitter.com/WOWXrmJtcJ — Embassy of The People's Republic of China in India (@China_Amb_India) March 28, 2023

Between 2017 and 2020, the Pentagon launched 23 "proxy wars" in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region under a program known as 127e, the report also said.

Under 127e, U.S. special operations forces are authorized to train proxy forces to carry out U.S. missions abroad.

Serious violations of immigrant rights were also denounced in the report, which also added the U.S. refusal to close the Guantánamo Bay detention camp: "An ugly chapter of relentless human rights violations, by the U.S. "

The prison at the Guantánamo naval base was opened in 2002 within the occupied territory in Cuba island. The report condemns the sending to the prison of 780 people detained without trial and subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment.

Last year, independent experts of the UN Human Rights Council demanded the prison's closure and the prosecution of those responsible for the crimes committed there.