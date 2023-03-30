China Supports Rousseff as BRICS New Development Bank President

Dilma Rousseff has been actively committed to the cause of global development for a long time and enjoys an outstanding reputation, Chinese diplomat Mao pointed out.

On Thursday, Freign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China welcomes Dilma Rousseff to assume her new post as the president of the New Development Bank (NDB).

China will continue to deepen all-round cooperation with the NDB and support her work in China, Mao said, recalling that the New Development Bank is one of the landmark achievements of BRICS cooperation.

Over more than seven years since its establishment, the bank has approved 99 loan projects totaling more than US$34 billion, providing a guarantee for infrastructure construction and sustainable development of emerging markets and developing countries.

In addition to its founding members, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, and Uruguay have also become or will soon become members of the NDB family, Mao said, adding that this fully demonstrates the vitality and international influence of the BRICS cooperation.

Rousseff, as a well-known politician and economist, has been actively committed to the cause of global development for a long time and enjoys an outstanding reputation and significant influence in the international community.

China appreciates the Brazilian government's nomination of Rousseff as president of the NDB, which fully shows the importance it attaches to the NDB and the BRICS mechanism, Mao said.

China looks forward to more achievements under Rousseff's wise and professional leadership with the concerted efforts of all member states and greater contributions to the development and prosperity of BRICS and other emerging markets and developing countries.