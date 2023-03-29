China Lashes Out at the US Conniving at Taiwan Separatists

"China will closely monitor the developments and firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Diplomat Mao said.

On Wednesday, Chinese Affairs Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning lashed out at Washington supporting "Taiwan independence" separatists in regard to Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's stopover in the United States.

Her so-called "stopover" in the United States is not so much a "transit" but an attempt to seek breakthroughs and propagate "Taiwan independence," Mao said in response to a senior U.S. official's comment that there is no reason for China "to use Tsai's visit to the U.S. this week as a pretext to overreact."

"The issue is not about China overreacting, but the United States egregiously conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatists," Mao pointed out.

"We firmly oppose any visit by leader of the Taiwan authorities to the United States in any name or under whatever pretext. And we firmly oppose the United States having any form of contact with the Taiwan authorities, which violates the one-China principle," she said.

"China has repeatedly protested to the U.S. side on Tsai's so-called stopover in the United States... Past mistakes do not justify any new mistake. Repeating a mistake does not make it legitimate," Mao explained.

"Past mistakes do not justify any new mistake. Repeating a mistake does not make it legitimate," Mao said, adding that those who are creating the problem and making provocations are not China, but the United States and the separatists.

The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman also called on Washington to stop undermining the political foundations of U.S.-China bilateral relations.

"China will closely monitor the developments and firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Mao warned.