US Launches New Attacks on Yemen

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it launched another military attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen, following large-scale military action on Thursday on a joint mission with the UK.

CENTCOM described on X the attack as a “follow-on action” after the US and the United Kingdom launched several attacks by land and sea targeting Houthi military sites across Yemen.

Houthi rebels had fired at least one ballistic missile at a commercial ship sailing in the Red Sea early Friday, after US and British military forces launched 73 bombings against their military positions in several provinces of Yemen, leaving five casualties in their ranks, according to insurgents.

At 3:45 a.m. (Sana’a time) on Jan 13., U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes… pic.twitter.com/YE5BKJLGBv — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 13, 2024

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters news agency that the US attack would not deter the insurgent group from launching attacks on Israeli-linked vessels.

The Houthi movement threatened a "strong and effective response" after the today attacks. "This new strike will have a firm, strong and effective response," Houthi spokesperson Nasruldeen Amer told Al Jazeera.

U.N. special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, urged to all the envolved countries in Yemen conflict and warned of an increasingly precarious situation in the region.

John Kirby, the White house spokeperson said the initial strikes had hit the Houthis' ability to store, launch and guide missiles or drones, which the group has used to threaten shipping, and added that Washington had no interest in a war with Yemen.