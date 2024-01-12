Russia Condemns British-US Attacks on Yemen

The gamble by the Western forces in Yemen poses a direct threat to global peace and security," Zakharova said.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the United States of using United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions to increase geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

"We strongly condemn these irresponsible actions. A military escalation in the Red Sea region could lead to a destabilization of the situation throughout the Middle East," she said, recalling that Russia had previously denounced the United States using the Security Council's resolution 2722 to justify illegal actions.

"Our fears have been confirmed: the U.S. position on Red Sea shipping in the UNSC is just a pretext for a further escalation of tensions in the region," Zakharova stressed.

"They have long used absolutely unscrupulous methods, contrary to international law... The West has used perverse interpretations of UNSC decisions to unleash criminal actions in Iraq and Libya," she recalled.

China urges all sides in Yemen to prevent conflict expansion



China called on all sides on Friday to prevent the Yemen conflict from expanding, saying it is concerned about the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea.



"We urge the relevant parties to keep calm and… pic.twitter.com/5PG7WJE0WR — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) January 12, 2024

The Russian diplomat also warned that a military escalation in the Red Sea region could reverse recent positive trends towards a resolution of the conflict in Yemen.

“We believe that the gamble by the so-called 'coalition'" forces in Yemen poses a direct threat to global peace and security," Zakharova emphasized.

"We requested the urgent convening of a meeting of the UNSC, where our principle assessment of these illegal actions will be voiced,” she added.