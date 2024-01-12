NATO Claims Western Strikes on Yemen Are Defensive

According to White, Iran has a "special responsibility" in controlling its proxy forces, the Houthis.

On Friday, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) asserted that the bombings by the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen have a "defensive" nature.

"These attacks were defensive and were designed to preserve freedom of navigation in one of the world's most important waterways," NATO spokesperson Dylan White stated.

He added that Houthi forces receive support, supplies, and equipment from Iran, and he considered Tehran to have a "special responsibility in controlling its proxy forces."

"In recent months, we have seen Houthi forces attempt dozens of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. These attacks pose a direct threat to maritime security and international trade," White stated, adding that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) "condemned them."

This morning Saada, Yemen woke up ANGRY



Hundreds of thousands chant:



"YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED, US AND ISRAEL" pic.twitter.com/TELLpqCpno — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) January 12, 2024

On Thursday night, President Joe Biden confirmed that U.S. military forces conducted attacks on various targets in Yemen with the support of the United Kingdom and other countries.

He argued that this action was in response to Houthi launching a ballistic missile to target Gulf of Aden shipping routes, a strategic passage for transporting oil from the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. the United Kingdom, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand, and South Korea issued a joint statement emphasizing that the action was taken in defense of international trade and those traversing the Red Sea.