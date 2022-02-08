UNSC Urged to Mitigate Unintended Effects of Sanctions

United Nations sanctions are "no longer the blunt instrument they once were, but concerns remain," said Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN under-secretary for political and peacebuilding affairs.

Efforts must be made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to better mitigate the unintended negative impact of sanctions and curtail unilateral coercive measures that continue to negatively affect the very populations they are meant to protect.

UN sanctions are "no longer the blunt instrument" they once were, but concerns remain, Rosemary DiCarlo, under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, told the UNSC debate on general issues relating to sanctions. The council convened the debate, one of the signature events of Russia's council presidency for the month of February, allowing the council to consider a range of UN sanctions-related matters.

Various resolutions make it clear that sanctions are "not intended to have adverse humanitarian consequences for the civilian populations," DiCarlo said, adding that states can "minimize the burden" of additional due diligence and reporting requirements on humanitarian actors by keeping their domestic legislation as close as possible to council language.

Other vital actions include continued monitoring by the council's sanctions committees for possible negative consequences and increasing cooperation with humanitarian actors and the private sector, she added.

More can be done "to reduce the possible adverse consequences of sanctions," she said, recalling the Security Council resolution 2615 which affirmed that humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan does not violate the council's sanction measures.

Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said "humanitarian carve-outs, as we now have on Afghanistan, can allow us to continue our programs for those at greatest risk."

Mitigating the humanitarian impact of sanctions requires the international community to continue reviewing the way sanctions are designed and implemented, he said, urging the UNSC to ensure that measures applicable in armed conflict do not impede the assistance and protection activities of impartial humanitarian organizations for persons who are not fighting.

"In all contexts, they should ensure that sanctions do not restrict the enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights including the right to food, water, shelter and health," he said, adding that the UNSC and others imposing sanctions should include comprehensive humanitarian carve-outs from the outset rather than case-by-case authorization procedures.