UK Expands Its Anti-Russian Sanctions

The expanded powers constitute a way of hitting Russia and its strategic interests.

UK announced that it will be expanding its anti-Russian sanctions as a response to the supposed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, according to a statement from the Foreign office.

The new move enables the UK to penalize individuals and businesses beyond the range of Ukraine destabilization, that is to say, simply because of what they represent to Russia.

The Foreign Office also stated that such expansion looks to undermine the Kremlin and its strategic interests when necessary.

Liz Truss, British Foreign Secretary, said that it will sanction both, those supporting the Russian posture, and those of high importance to the Kremlin.

UK to target Kremlin-linked people as US warns of 'mother of all sanctions' against Russia https://t.co/WROtfM30Ci — Anandan Chandran (@AnandanChandra1) January 31, 2022

Moscow has denounced the sanction regime in question, alleging that it involves wealthy Russian nationals' properties being expropriated by London.



Andrey Klimov, head of Russia’s Senate committee for the protection of national sovereignty, spoke over this issue, stating that this move is, in the first place, a way of damaging British credibility.

He also notified that the legality of the sanctions will be a matter to be reviewed.