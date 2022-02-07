UN Security Council Debates Effects of Unilateral Sanctions

Russia convened the debate on “General Issues Related to Sanctions: Preventing their Humanitarian and Unintended Consequences.”

The United Nations (UN) Security Council, under Russia's pro tempore presidency, will devote a wide-ranging debate on Monday on the unintended human consequences generated by so-called unilateral sanctions.

Russia has circulated among the member states a concept note to help guide the discussion.

Entitled "General Issues Related to Sanctions: Preventing their Humanitarian and Unintended Consequences," the meeting will be attended by Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, in addition to Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

Several non-member states may participate in accordance with rule 37 of the Council's provisional rules of procedure.

While the concept note recognizes sanctions as an important tool under the UN Charter for maintaining international peace and security, it stresses that sanctions must avoid adverse humanitarian or socio-economic effects and unintended consequences.

It also highlights the Security Council's shift from imposing comprehensive sanctions to targeted sanctions to mitigate their unintended effects.

In this regard, it refers to the recommendations aimed at mitigating the adverse consequences of sanctions reflected in various UN documents, including the World Summit Final Document.

Unilateral coercive measures are understood by scholars to not be in compliance with international law standards.



Of course there's never any discussion of that in these pieces. In the "rules-based" international order, the rules don't apply to US.https://t.co/nZAuFShK6I — José Luis Granados Ceja (@GranadosCeja) February 4, 2022

The concept note further underscores the need to ensure an unimpeded supply of food, health supplies and medical support, particularly now that the world is facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the discussion, Russia proposes that Council members review current exemption mechanisms and take stock of lessons learned with a view to addressing the issue of unintended consequences of sanctions.

It stresses the need to apply humanitarian exemptions consistently to all targeted measures, including arms embargoes, travel restrictions, aviation bans and financial sanctions.

Russia invites Council members to explore the possibility of introducing permanent humanitarian exemptions for humanitarian organizations and certain essential items to be delivered to countries under sanctions.

Economic warfare. The #USA and #EU only managed to get #UNSC support for 12 of these (all #African and #Arab states) so the other 21 are illegal unilateral coercive measures (UCMs), i.e. economic siege warfare. From @IvanErnestoBar1 in #Cuba ���� pic.twitter.com/V0aroWrPYE — tim anderson (@timand2037) January 29, 2022

The issue of Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCM), or sanctions applied by a state or group of states and not authorized by the UN Security Council, is another issue to be raised at the meeting.

China and Russia have frequently criticized the use of UCMs, such as those imposed on Belarus and Venezuela, among other nations, such as Iran, Nicaragua, and Syria.