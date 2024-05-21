UN Stops Food Distribution in Rafah

The organization claimed that no aid cargo entered the dock that established the United States for deliveries by sea in the last two days.

"Food distributions in Rafah, in southern Gaza, are currently suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity," announced the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (Unrwa), in its X account.

The organization denounced on the social network itself that as a result of the ongoing military operation in East Rafah, the distribution center Unrwa and the warehouse of the World Food Program (WFP), both in Rafah, are now inaccessible.

The organization also stated that no aid cargo entered the dock established by the United States for deliveries by sea in the last two days.

For her part, the spokeswoman of the UN World Food Programme, Abeer Etefa, warned that "humanitarian operations in Gaza are on the verge of collapse". According to her, if the entry into Gaza of food and other supplies "in massive quantities is not resumed, famine-like conditions will be extended".

"We know it’s not safe in here, but we have nowhere else to go anymore."



Ibrahim and his family have returned to their bombed out home as a last place of shelter in Gaza.



They rely entirely on WFP food parcels.



But our stocks are fast running out without continued access. pic.twitter.com/muiuWO5Lw6 — World Food Programme (@WFP) May 21, 2024

For his part, the deputy medical coordinator of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Mugaysib, said that the Gaza Strip is experiencing a "medical catastrophe".

He indicated that there are only two field hospitals in Rafah that cannot meet the shortages and needs of the people, and that regular hospitals are required.

"Unfortunately, no medical aid has arrived in Gaza since the start of the Israeli army’s ground attacks on 6 May. So we are experiencing a shortage of many medical supplies," Mugaysib said.

In that sense, he warned that "if the Rafah border crossing does not open soon, there will be a major collapse and this will have a significant impact on the medical activities" carried out in the Gaza Strip.

"Heart patients are dying because they cannot be treated. Cancer patients are dying because there is no cancer hospital. The medical situation in Gaza is truly critical and catastrophic," he lamented.