Greece Calls for Two-State Solution to End Middle East Conflict

On Tuesday morning, Israeli occupation forces killed seven Palestinians and injured nine people.

On Monday, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis urged the international community to promote the two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Athens, Gerapetritis urged for enhanced joint efforts to halt the hostilities, release hostages and secure flow of humanitarian aid without hinderance to the Gaza people in need.

Thanking Egypt for its mediation efforts for a ceasefire agreement, Gerapetritis voiced his opposition to a spread of hostilities in Rafah while reiterating that Greece advocated for a lasting peace through a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Tuesday morning, however, Israeli occupation forces killed seven Palestinians and injured nine people in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

"I was in the market, came home to find all my brothers and sisters gone. All of them were killed, ripped to pieces, their flesh scattered all over the place"



Yesterday Israel bombed Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, killing men, women and children pic.twitter.com/oknM5ML6ze — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 21, 2024

Israeli forces stormed Jenin and its camp, which led to the outbreak of confrontations concentrated in the vicinity of Jenin camp.

Among the dead were a surgical specialist at Jenin Hospital Aseed Jabareen, teacher Allam Jaradat and a student on his way back home.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,386, health authorities in Gaza said.