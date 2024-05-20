Rally in Solidarity With Gaza in Victoria, Australia

The demonstrators denounced the complicity of the Labour Party in the Israeli war crimes.

Propalestin demonstrations took place over the weekend in Victoria, Australia, as the Labour Party conference was taking place.

The protest is another of the actions in which Australian marchers oppose Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and show solidarity for the impossibility of humanitarian assistance to the forcibly displaced civilian population.

The demonstrators also denounced the complicity of the Labour Party in Israeli war crimes, while the political group conference passed unconvincing resolutions expressing humanitarian concerns about the social crisis in the Gaza Strip.

At least 200 protesters gathered outside the compound, while local media reported that some 50 people passed through security and entered the building, briefly knocking on the doors of the conference room before leaving, but no arrests were made.

For her part, Victoria’s Labour Prime Minister, Jacinta Allan, made a statement in which she assured that her "priority is a cohesive society where all Victorians feel safe and respected".

However, on Sunday Labour passed a motion calling for the "inalienable right of self-determination of the Palestinian people" criticizing illegal Israeli settlements, but not in depth.