Israel Prevents Associated Press From Transmitting Gaza Images

On Tuesday, the Zionist state prevented the U.S. news agency Associated Press (AP) from broadcasting images of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli authorities based their decision on the so-called 'Al Jazeera Law', under which foreign media outlets can be forced to stop broadcasting in Israel for security reasons.
The Al Jazeera Act's prohibitions, which last for a period of 45 days and can be extended, include the closure of offices, confiscation of equipment, and blocking of websites.
Associated Press journalists were broadcasting a live overview of northern Gaza from Sderot, an Israeli city on the border, when they were forced to stop transmitting by Israeli officials carrying an order signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.
Before Israel confiscated AP's equipment, authorities issued a verbal order against the agency to cease its broadcast, but the journalists refused.
The Communications Ministry stated it had taken the "necessary measures" to limit broadcasts they believe harm state security.
On May 5, following the approval of the new media law, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration closed Al Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem and also interrupted its television channel in the country.
Al Jazeera is one of the few media outlets with an extensive network of workers in Gaza. By closing this media outlet, Israel made it notoriously difficult to cover a war in which Israeli occupation forces have killed over 35,400 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.