Israel Prevents Associated Press From Transmitting Gaza Images

Journalists were forced to stop transmitting by officials carrying an order signed by Minister Karhi.

On Tuesday, the Zionist state prevented the U.S. news agency Associated Press (AP) from broadcasting images of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities based their decision on the so-called 'Al Jazeera Law', under which foreign media outlets can be forced to stop broadcasting in Israel for security reasons.

The Al Jazeera Act's prohibitions, which last for a period of 45 days and can be extended, include the closure of offices, confiscation of equipment, and blocking of websites.

Associated Press journalists were broadcasting a live overview of northern Gaza from Sderot, an Israeli city on the border, when they were forced to stop transmitting by Israeli officials carrying an order signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.

Latest from the only democracy in the Middle East - Israel has seized the equipment of Associated Press and taken down the AP live feed from inside Israel showing northern Gaza.



Israel is using the law that was passed to ban Al Jazeera to now target other media organisations. pic.twitter.com/AQfYhNaqKW — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 21, 2024

Before Israel confiscated AP's equipment, authorities issued a verbal order against the agency to cease its broadcast, but the journalists refused.

The Communications Ministry stated it had taken the "necessary measures" to limit broadcasts they believe harm state security.

On May 5, following the approval of the new media law, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration closed Al Jazeera's offices in Jerusalem and also interrupted its television channel in the country.

Al Jazeera is one of the few media outlets with an extensive network of workers in Gaza. By closing this media outlet, Israel made it notoriously difficult to cover a war in which Israeli occupation forces have killed over 35,400 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.