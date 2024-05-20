Israelis Take Rally in Front of Parliament in Jerusalem

"You are the leader. You are the culprit," shouted the demonstrators.

On Monday, Israelis took to the streets in front of the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the call for early elections.

"You are the leader. You are the culprit," shouted the demonstrators, many arriving from other parts of the country after participating in a caravan of protests.

Relatives of the hostages captured by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas will participate in protests against the actions of the IDF and the Netanyahu administration.

Since the outbreak of war in the Palestinian enclave on 7 October 2023, protests have been called almost every weekend in various parts of Israel calling for Netanyahu’s resignation and early elections.

In the case of this demonstration, the cause was the order of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which requested the arrest of the prime minister, for the crimes committed by the IDF in Gaza.

The police have had to deploy a series of barricades to prevent the demonstrators from reaching the building, while those present sing songs against the Prime Minister and his Government. "Bibi is a danger to the existence of this country," they say.