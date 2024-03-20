Canadian MPs: Halt Arms Export to Israel, Ceasefire in Gaza Now

The parliamentary non-binding motion also calls for the establishment of the State of Palestine.

This week, the Canadian parliament passed a non-binding motion demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a halt to arms exports to Israel.

The final document was approved with the votes of legislators from the ruling Liberal Party, the New Democratic Party (NPD), and the Bloc Quebecois.

“The parliamentary motion was part of a larger vote originally put forward by the minority left-leaning New Democrats, who pitched it as a way to revive peace talks and support the Palestinians,” RT reported adding that the ceasefire resolution was passed “after MPs agreed to tone down its language and include a demand that Hamas must lay down its arms.”

While the original proposal called for the suspension “of all trade in military goods and technology with Israel,” the final document only asks the Canadian government to “cease the further authorization and transfer of arms exports to Israel.”

Nevertheless, the parliamentary non-binding motion does call for “the establishment of the State of Palestine as part of a negotiated two-state solution.”

On Wednesday, Immigration Minister Marc Miller commented that the motion will not facilitate the departure of Palestinians from Gaza since Israel usually retaliates against actions it considers unfavorable to its interests.

In December 2023, Canada promised to shelter 1,000 Palestinians affected by the Israeli offensive in Gaza. So far, however, this offer has not materialized because Palestinians cannot easily request refuge. Miller described this refuge program as a "failure" since the Israeli authorities de facto control who can leave the Gaza Strip.