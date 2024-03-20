    • Live
News > Palestine

Drone Attack Leaves 3 Dead and 1 Injured in Jenin, West Bank

  • Explosion of the vehicle during the drone attack, March 20, 2024

    Explosion of the vehicle during the drone attack, March 20, 2024 | Photo: X/ @MayadeenEnglish

Published 20 March 2024 (4 hours 8 minutes ago)
Opinion

The attack was launched on a civilian vehicle in the middle of a public avenue, the drones launched two missiles on the car which exploded and was set on fire

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupying forces launched a drone attack on a civilian vehicle in the city of Jenin, West Bank, killing 3 people and wounding one civilian.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the three deceased were immediately taken to the Jenin Government Hospital and the injured bystander was transferred to Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital also in Jenin.

According to the directors of the health centers, two of the corpses arrived completely burned so it was very difficult to recognize them, the other deceased was torn to pieces was also difficult to recognize, as to the surviving victim, suffered serious injuries and is in danger of life.

The attack was launched on a civilian vehicle in the middle of a public avenue, the drones launched two missiles on the car which exploded and was set on fire, one of the bodies flew away and two others remained inside the flames. The surviving civilian was wounded by the explosion.

The murder took place in front of the Ibn Sina hospital, where the victims were normally parked.

The victims were identified as Ahmed Barakat, Muhammad Fayed and Mahmoud Rahhal, while Muhammad Hawashin was the wounded during the attack.

wafa
by teleSUR/ CC
