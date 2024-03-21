Everyone Will Pay the Price for Israeli Recklessness: Rudeineh

The Palestinian presidency blamed the U.S. for the dangers to regional stability due to Washington's reluctance to force Israel to stop the attacks on Gaza

On Thursday, Palestinian Presidency spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh stated that Israel is defying the international community with the genocide it is carrying out against the Gaza Strip.

“We warn everyone that the continuation of the comprehensive war by the occupation authorities against our Palestinian people, which has dragged the entire region to the point of explosion, will not achieve security and stability for anyone. Everyone will pay the price of this Israeli recklessness," he said.

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community to intervene to stop the murders of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

He recalled that Israel is perpetrating crimes that violate international law and ignores the decision of the International Court of Justice that demanded an end to the genocide.

Israeli terror ships shell fishermen in the Rafah Sea - fishermen who are clearly trying to catch fish to feed their families. pic.twitter.com/in4BtZga3B — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) March 21, 2024

The Palestinian presidency spokesperson blamed the U.S. for the dangers to regional stability and security due to Washington's reluctance to force Israel to stop the attacks on Gaza.

Abu Rudeineh stressed that the best way to end the cycle of violence is to fulfill the recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people through the end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of the Palestinian State.

Since the beginning of the militare offensive on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have killed 31,988 Palestinians and injured 74,188 people in Gaza. The death toll could be much higher given that thousands of people remain missing under the rubble of homes destroyed by Israeli bombings.