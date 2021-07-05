‘UN Report Is Fallacious and Biased’, Venezuela Says

The document is the result of a resolution promoted by a small group of governments, which conspired to satisfy the U.S. regime-change policy.

On Monday, Venezuela’s government denounced as fallacious and biased the report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Office (OHCHR) on July 1.

"This report is the result of a resolution promoted by a small group of governments with serious internal situations of human rights violations, which conspired to satisfy the 'regime change' policy promoted by the U.S. against Venezuela," the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Ministry explained.

"It is especially worrying that this report is based on information provided by individuals with unknown motivations and that was not duly verified with the authorities of the State concerned," the diplomats commented, adding that the lack of verification occurred despite the extensive facilities that Venezuela provided to the UNCHR to carry out its functions.

"On this occasion, based on a handful of alleged complaints of human rights violations, unverified accusations are made against the Venezuelan institutions," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said, stressing that the false and tendentious information is intended to justify a case against Bolivarian officials in the International Criminal Court.

The meme reads, "Say NO to the U.S. blockade against Venezuela. From Rome, Italy."