‘UN Report Is Fallacious and Biased’, Venezuela Says

On Monday, Venezuela’s government denounced as fallacious and biased the report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Office (OHCHR) on July 1.
"This report is the result of a resolution promoted by a small group of governments with serious internal situations of human rights violations, which conspired to satisfy the 'regime change' policy promoted by the U.S. against Venezuela," the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Ministry explained.
"It is especially worrying that this report is based on information provided by individuals with unknown motivations and that was not duly verified with the authorities of the State concerned," the diplomats commented, adding that the lack of verification occurred despite the extensive facilities that Venezuela provided to the UNCHR to carry out its functions.
"On this occasion, based on a handful of alleged complaints of human rights violations, unverified accusations are made against the Venezuelan institutions," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said, stressing that the false and tendentious information is intended to justify a case against Bolivarian officials in the International Criminal Court.
The UNCHR report has 21 pages in which this multilateral institution attempts to document alleged extrajudicial executions that would have occurred from June 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021.
It also seeks to construct a narrative for the supposed existence of inhuman treatment and threats to inmates in the prisons of this South American country.
In this regard, the Venezuelan diplomats indicated that the UNCHR document omits to mention that its officials were able to interview hundreds of inmates during each of the 26 visits made to detention centers and headquarters of intelligence agencies.
During these visits, the prisoners confirmed that the authorities have permanently respected their personal integrity.