Venezuela Salutes 100th Anniversary of Communist Party of China

Venezuela on Thursday saluted the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, the starting point of the historic feat of that nation that is emerging as one of the main powers in the world, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Venezuelan Government sent a message of congratulations to Chinese authorities and people, highlighting their example as an inspiration for other countries of the world on the path to sovereign development, solidarity and peace.

Likewise, the Bolivarian Government recalled the enormous exploits and sacrifices made by China to overcome the evils of feudalism, imperialism and bureaucratic capitalism, in order to move towards the integral construction of a modestly well-off society.

Venezuela praised the extraordinary leadership of the Communist Party of China in the battle against extreme poverty on its territory, in the defense of sovereignty against foreign threats, as well as in the exemplary handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, inside and outside its borders.

"Venezuela congratulates the People's Republic of China on the celebration of the first centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the starting point of the historical feat of this Great Nation, which today emerges as one of the main powers on the planet."

In this regard, the statement mentioned the deployment of international cooperation by the Asian nation for the benefit of the countries and peoples of the world, while reiterating the sentiments of gratitude and mutual solidarity for China's support for Caracas in the face of the health emergency.

The Government of Venezuela reaffirmed its commitment to continue working together with China for the expansion and deepening of the Comprehensive Strategic Association and to contribute to the construction of a community of shared destiny for humanity.