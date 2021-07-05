2.5 Million Venezuelans Take Part in Socialist Nomination

Through popular assemblies held on June 27, they discussed the characteristics of the aspirants for governors, mayors, council members, and lawmakers.

On Sunday, United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Vice President Diosdado Cabello highlighted that 2.5 million militants participated in the nomination process of candidates for the August 8 primary elections.

Through popular assemblies held on June 27, PSUV militants discussed the names and characteristics of the aspirants for governors, mayors, council members, and lawmakers.

Over 21,153 socialist militants were elected in this political exercise to compete for the different public offices, which Venezuelans will finally decide on November 21 subnational elections.

On Monday, PSUV delivered its pre-candidates list to the National Electoral Council (CNE), which will supervise the entire electoral procedure.

May the spirit of freedom that enlightened our Founding Fathers 210 years ago guide us and give us the strength to advance towards the ultimate liberty of #Venezuela from any kind of oppression, dictatorship, or dominance.#5dejulio���� #IndependenciaDeVenezuela#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/yBdKrGFFLE — Embajada de Venezuela ante Estados Unidos (@EmbajadaVE_USA) July 5, 2021