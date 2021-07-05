2.5 Million Venezuelans Take Part in Socialist Nomination

On Sunday, United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Vice President Diosdado Cabello highlighted that 2.5 million militants participated in the nomination process of candidates for the August 8 primary elections.
Through popular assemblies held on June 27, PSUV militants discussed the names and characteristics of the aspirants for governors, mayors, council members, and lawmakers.
Over 21,153 socialist militants were elected in this political exercise to compete for the different public offices, which Venezuelans will finally decide on November 21 subnational elections.
On Monday, PSUV delivered its pre-candidates list to the National Electoral Council (CNE), which will supervise the entire electoral procedure.
In this regard, President Nicolas Maduro stressed that the nomination process of PSUV candidates was carried out with discipline.
“The Socialist party guarantees the leadership of the Venezuelan people, which is the strength of the Bolivian Revolution”, he stressed.
So far, for the upcoming elections, 183,806 candidates have been nominated, 103,042 of whom are women and 80,764 are men.
Maduro recalled that the nomination process of PSUV candidates occurs when Venezuela celebrates 200 years of independence and ratifies its sovereignty.