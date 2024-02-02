UN Rapporteur On the Right to Food Visits Venezuela

He will collaborate in strengthening the Venezuelan population's food security, FM Gil stated.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil welcomed Michael Fakhri, the United Nations the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food.

"It is an honor to receive the UN Special Rapporteur Fakhri. He will accompany us until February 14 to collaborate in strengthening the Venezuelan people's food security," he said.

During his visit, the UN Special Rapporteur will be able to observe the challenges that Venezuela faces as a result of the U.S. unilateral coercive measures.

"The Bolivarian government makes a constant effort to overcome sanctions... We have moved from a situation of almost total impact on our agri-food system to currently having full supply and access to food for all Venezuelans," Gil pointed out.

MADURO: "Neither sanctions nor violence will stop us... whatever the US empire says, in Venezuela, we Venezuelans are in charge." pic.twitter.com/qUoK27UBCw — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) February 1, 2024

On January 31, the UN special rapporteur arrived in Caracas with the aim of understanding issues related to food security and the impact of U.S. sanctions.

During his 15-day stay, he will also analyze issues such as the resilience of the local food system, access to food in detention centers, and the food security of children, adolescents, and other vulnerable groups.

"Fakhri is a professor at the University of Oregon School of Law, where he teaches courses on human rights, food law, development, and commercial law. He is also the director of the Food Resiliency Project in the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Center," the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) mentioned.

"He was appointed Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food by the Human Rights Council in March 2020 and assumed his functions on May 1, 2020," it added.