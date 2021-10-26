UN Experts Reject US Expulsion of Haitian Migrants

"The United States is subjecting a group of predominantly Black migrants to impermissible risks of forced returns and human rights abuse," the experts stressed.

On Monday, United Nations (UN) human rights experts on xenophobia said the immediate deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers from the United States is part of a "racialized exclusion" policy.

"States cannot label all migrants of a certain nationality as threats to national security, and all migrants must be guaranteed the protections called for under international law no matter their nationality, race, or migration status," they added.

So far, the U.S. has returned about 4,600 migrants from a camp in Del Rio City in Texas to Haiti. The U.S. carries out these deportations under the so-called Title 42 order, which former President Donald Trump’s administration passed last year to “prevent” COVID-19 contagions.

#HAITI: The Varreaux terminal, which processes 70 percent of Haiti's fuel, continues to be blocked by armed groups, a practice that has become common in recent weeks in the midst of an intense fuel crisis. pic.twitter.com/fRsgRZCR7P — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) October 26, 2021

Biden has faced growing pressure from some health experts and fellow Democrats to stop implementing the Title 42 order. However, his administration continues to justify this policy as necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Centers for Disease Control implemented this order and will be in charge of determining when to end it,” U.S. National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated, arguing that 757,995 American citizens have died of COVID-19 so far.

Currently, the State Department is negotiating the transfer of Hatians to several South American countries where they resided before migrating to the United States. "We want to ensure that all migrants are returned to their former places of residence, even if these do not correspond to their origin country," Mayorka stressed.