Haiti: PM Ariel Henry To Testify on Moise’s Assassination

The Prosecutor's Office found that Prime Minister Henry had on the day of the events a three-minute phone call with one of the main magnicide's masterminds.

The Port-au-Prince Prosecutor's Office summoned Prime Minister Ariel Henry to testify as part of the ongoing investigations into the assassination of Haiti's ex-President Jovenel Moïse on July 7.

The Prosecutor's Office found that the Prime Minister had on the day of the events a three-minute phone conversation with Joseph Felix Badio, who is a suspect in Moïse's assassination.

According to a source quoted by the local outlet Le Nouvelliste, prosecutors want to verify the content of the call between Badio and Henry, who is due to testify on Sept. 14.

Last week, Examining Magistrate Garry Orelien held the first hearing of the case involving at least 44 people in custody, including 18 Colombians.

In recent days, the Haitian Police announced a reward of US$60,000 for anyone who contributes to the arrest of former judge Windelle Coq Thelot, former senator John Joel Joseph and ex-official Badio, who are currently on the run and are considered the alleged masterminds of the crime.

The NGO National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (Rnddhh) published a report on Moïse's cold blood killing. The report stated categorically that he "was handed over by his security agents."

"Nothing, absolutely nothing, no perturbation will be able to distract me from my unwavering desire to see the real perpetrators, the masterminds and sponsors of this heinous crime brought to justice and punished for their crimes," Henry said.