Haitian Hospitals About to Shut Down Due to Lack of Power

The Haitian Association of Private Hospitals requested the creation of a "fuel delivery corridor" for all health centers. Otherwise, their services will be interrupted soon.

On Sunday, the Doctors of the World (MDM) warned that fuel shortages are becoming a new obstacle to timely health care in Haiti, a country where oil derivatives are the main source of energy for public and private electricity generators.

This humanitarian NGO denounced that the fuel cannot reach the main urban centers because the G9 criminal gang has blocked roads and streets. The fuel shortage could, however, get even worse.

On Monday, social organizations called for protests. Similar to other occasions, demonstrations will be accompanied by the erection of barricades and burning of tires. The new protests are also expected to degenerate into looting, arson and shootings.

Faced with difficulties in obtaining even small amounts of fuel, the Haitian Association of Private Hospitals (AHPH) requested the creation of a "fuel delivery corridor" for all health centers. If they do not receive fuel soon, 40 private hospitals that treat 70 percent of cases in Port-au-Prince will begin to close their services starting this week.

A police officer advances with his weapon outside a petrol station that a crowd was threatening to burn down because they believed it was withholding fuel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

This will happen amid a new wave of COVID-19 that Haitians face without an adequate supply of oxygen. In this regard, the St. Damien and St. Luc hospitals reported over the weekend that they only have about 6,000 gallons of diesel in reserve, which is why pediatric, emergency and maternity services are likeley to be suspended from Tuesday.

Prime Minister Henry Ariel has not been able to solve the shortage problems that have been evident for weeks. On Oct. 21, for example, Port-au-Prince's motorcycle taxi drivers blocked the streets to protest skyrocketing prices. According to local outlets, the price of gasoline on the black market went from US$2 to US$25.5. This increase has almost completely paralyzed public transport.

Added to the above situation is the uncertainty generated in everydaily life by the armed gangs disputing control of urban territories. Under these conditions, the mobile phone service could also be paralyzed soon since transmission antennas run on fuel.