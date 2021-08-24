Haiti Receives a Second Shipment of Venezuelan Humanitarian Aid

On August 16, the Bolivarian government also sent 30 tons of food, water, medicine and supplies to assist Haitians living in the southern part of the country.

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sent a second batch with 32 tons of humanitarian aid to Haiti to assist those affected by the August 14 earthquake.

"We are going to support with 32 tons of supplies that are directed to the people suffering from this implacable earthquake," Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said, adding that the shipment was sent on a plane from the Conviasa airline, a public company that was arbitrarily sanctioned by the United States in 2020.

This Bolivarian plane transported medicines, food, personal hygiene kits, diapers, and other items that could be useful for the affected people, the minister explained and highlighted that “Venezuela, in a gesture of solidarity, lends its support to the Latin American peoples. "

On August 16, the Bolivarian government also sent 30 tons of food, water, medicine and supplies to assist Haitians living in the southern part of the country, where the earthquake caused the greatest damage and the distribution of humanitarian aid remains difficult.

CORE has removed over 30,000m3 of debris in Haiti since 8.15.21, that’s enough to fill 2,000 dump trucks. We are continuing to clear debris and clear roads to help connect humanitarian efforts with hard to reach Haitian communities. #COREhelpsHaiti pic.twitter.com/ngKR8A2To1 — CORE (@CoreResponse) August 23, 2021

So far, the movement of trucks with aid from Port-au-Prince to Les Cayes City has been difficult because of the damage to the roads caused by landslides and pavement ruptures. Also, the distribution of international aid has been affected by the conditions of insecurity, which increased with the possibility of suffering assaults and looting on the way.

"We are literally facing a basic problem of banditry, so we are working hard with the Police, which will reinforce their forces in the South," the Civil Protection Director Jerry Chandler pointed out, as reported by outlet 7sur7.

According to the latest bulletin published by the Civil Protection, the earthquake left 2,207 deaths, 12,268 injured citizens, and 344 missing persons.